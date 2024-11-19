Liberoquotidiano.it - Hong Kong - Sailing towards a greener tomorrow

Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it

(Adnkronos) -SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 November 2024 - Global business leaders, policymakers and innovators have dropped anchor in Asia's world city forMaritime Week 2024 (HKMW) (November 17 – 23), an annual flagship event comprising conferences, exhibitions and networking activities under the broad theme of "Navigating to aFuture".With over 50 industry and public events hosted by more than 80 marine organisations, this year's HKMW has attracted about 14,500 local, Mainland and international maritime professionals.HKMW is also an opportunity for's maritime industry to demonstrate its commitment to reinforcing its status as an international maritime centre and expanding its high-end maritime service offerings, as underlined in last month's Policy Address announced by John Lee, Chief Executive of theSpecial Administrative Region.