(Liberoquotidiano.it - venerdì 1 novembre 2024) Reolink's Argus 4 Pro Awarded TIME's Special Mention in Best Inventions of 2024 - LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Reolink, a renowned smart security solution provider, is proud to announce that its Argus 4 Pro, the world's first 4K full-color night vision battery security camera has received a Special Mention in TIME's Best Inventions of 2024. This marks a significant achievement for the company as it is committed to safeguarding and enriching family life through pioneering user-centric innovation. The Best Inventions List highlights innovation in categories including consumer electronics, entertainment & gaming, design, household, and more. To compile this year's list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME editors and correspondents around the world and evaluated them on the key factors of originality, efficiency, ambition, and impact.
