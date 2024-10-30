Comprehensive Design Expo 'Design Korea 2024' to be held in Seoul in November (Di mercoledì 30 ottobre 2024) Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/



Korea's largest Comprehensive Design Expo, "Design Korea 2024", will be held from November 13 to 17 at COEX Hall D in Seoul. Hosted by the Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy and organized by the Korea Institute of Design Promotion (KIDP), 2024 marks the 22nd edition of Design Korea since it began in 2003. Notably, this year's event will be held under the integrated brand "Korea Design Festival (KDF)," which launched last year through collaboration between the Korean government, local governments, and private companies. Themed "How AI Works in Our Everyday Life?", Design Korea 2024 event will present the future vision of the Design industry in AI technology. It also aims to support new business creation through networking between large, small, and specialized Design companies. Liberoquotidiano.it - Comprehensive Design Expo 'Design Korea 2024' to be held in Seoul in November Leggi tutta la notizia su Liberoquotidiano.it (Di mercoledì 30 ottobre 2024), South, Oct. 29,/PRNewswire/'s largest, "", will befrom13 to 17 at COEX Hall D in. Hosted by then Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy and organized by theInstitute ofPromotion (KIDP),marks the 22nd edition ofsince it began in 2003. Notably, this year's event will beunder the integrated brand "Festival (KDF)," which launched last year through collaboration between then government, local governments, and private companies. Themed "How AI Works in Our Everyday Life?",event will present the future vision of theindustry in AI technology. It also aims to support new business creation through networking between large, small, and specializedcompanies.

Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti: Comprehensive Design Expo 'Design Korea 2024' to be held in Seoul in November; Milano Design Week, Grohe at Palazzo Reale with Aquatecture; A Holiday Home Hiding Among the Vineyards of Provence; The bicycle as a design object on show at the Adi Museum in Milan; Milano: Ugo La Pietra. L'Artista e la Città - Art Exhibition Contemporary art in Lombardia; Tecnologia e design, il valore aggiunto di Sacmi sul mercato Usa; Leggi >>>

Comprehensive Design Expo 'Design Korea 2024' to be held in Seoul in November

(adnkronos.com)

Korea's largest comprehensive design expo, 'Design Korea 2024', will be held from November 13 to 17 at COEX Hall D in Seoul.

Korea Institute of Design Promotion: Comprehensive Design Expo 'Design Korea 2024' to be held in Seoul in November

(finanznachrichten.de)

Korea's largest comprehensive design expo, "Design Korea 2024", will be held from November 13 to 17 at COEX Hall D in Seoul. Hosted by ...

Expo Services Explained: A Comprehensive Guide

(signalscv.com)

Expos and trade shows are significant events for companies that aim at presenting their products, introducing themselves to potential customers, and meeting other companies from their field. However, ...

Get Ready for the Largest and Most Comprehensive PACK EXPO International Ever

(packworld.com)

Find solutions from over 2,700 exhibitors, an expanded focus on sustainability, more than 150 educational sessions and networking events, specialized pavilions, and more.