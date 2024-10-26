Uber e Lyft accusate di discriminare i passeggeri non vedenti (Di sabato 26 ottobre 2024) Diverse persone non vedenti non sono state ammesse a bordo dagli autisti di Uber e Lyft. Hanno perciò organizzato una protesta a San Francisco Wired.it - Uber e Lyft accusate di discriminare i passeggeri non vedenti Leggi tutta la notizia su Wired.it (Di sabato 26 ottobre 2024) Diverse persone nonnon sono state ammesse a bordo dagli autisti di. Hanno perciò organizzato una protesta a San Francisco

