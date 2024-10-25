Orlando “Netanyahu è il peggior nemico del popolo ebraico” (Di venerdì 25 ottobre 2024) STRASBURGO (FRANCIA) (ITALPRESS) – “Il Governo Netanyahu si rende responsabile di veri e propri crimini di guerra”. Lo dice l’eurodeputato di Alleanza Verdi Sinistra, Leoluca Orlando. xf4/sat/gsl Unlimited News - Notizie dal mondo Unlimitednews.it - Orlando “Netanyahu è il peggior nemico del popolo ebraico” Leggi tutta la notizia su Unlimitednews.it (Di venerdì 25 ottobre 2024) STRASBURGO (FRANCIA) (ITALPRESS) – “Il Governosi rende responsabile di veri e propri crimini di guerra”. Lo dice l’eurodeputato di Alleanza Verdi Sinistra, Leoluca. xf4/sat/gsl Unlimited News - Notizie dal mondo

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Takeaways from AP investigation into misconduct allegations against prosecutor who charged Netanyahu - As the International Criminal Court’s top prosecutor weighed war crimes charges this year against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he was engulfed in a behind-the-scenes personal crisis ... (wftv.com)

Hezbollah rivendica l'attacco alla casa di Netanyahu. Arrestate 7 "spie iraniane" - Hezbollah ha rivendicato il recente attacco all'abitazione di Benjamin Netanyahu a Cesarea. Lo scorso sabato un drone lanciato dal Libano aveva ... (iltempo.it)

Israeli strike destroys building near Beirut as Blinken presses for Gaza cease-fire - The Israeli military leveled a building in a suburb of Beirut on Tuesday that it said housed Hezbollah “facilities,” sending smoke and debris into the air a few hundred meters from where a spokesperso ... (wftv.com)

Drone targets Israeli prime minister Netanyahu's house as strikes in Gaza kill 50 - Israel’s government said a drone was launched toward the the prime minister’s house Saturday, with no casualties. (wesh.com)