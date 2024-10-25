Dday.it - Marantz Horizon e Grand Horizon, i diffusori wireless ultra versatili. Il prezzo è altissimo
The Marantz Horizon is basically a work of art that makes sound - The newly launched Marantz Horizon and Grand Horizon speakers are two speakers that look just as beautiful as they sound. Marantz has been making top-of-the-line audio equipment for quite some time, ... (msn.com)
A Legendary Japanese Audio Maker’s New Speakers Embrace the Future of Hi-Fi - The legendary Japanese audio maker's first wireless speakers harness over 70 years of hi-fi expertise and embrace a wireless streaming future. (gearpatrol.com)
Marantz’s new wireless speakers look like they belong in an art gallery - Marantz's Horizon and Grand Horizon wireless speakers are stunning to look at, with a disc-like shape and a marble base. (yahoo.com)
Marantz’s first speakers look like works of art - Marantz’s products have traditionally been designed as components that are part of a larger hi-fi audio system, but its first speakers are all-in-one solutions that don’t need ... (msn.com)
Polizia, Carabinieri e Finanza in azione: sequestro di anfetamina e marijuana viterbotoday.it
Le idee prendono vita alla fiera dedicata alle tecnologie del futuro viterbotoday.it
Aperti i bandi 2024-2025 dell’Università UniCamillus per i Corsi di Laurea in Medicina e in Odontoiatria viterbotoday.it
Come cambia lo stipendio nel 2025: chi avrà fino a mille euro in più, chi rischia la stangata cataniatoday.it