Marantz Horizon e Grand Horizon i diffusori wireless ultra versatili Il prezzo è altissimo

Interessante novità in casa Marantz con due diffusori che puntano non solo sulla musica ma che sono pure compatibili con Dolby Atmos per una ampia copertura di sorgenti audio. Purtroppo molto elevati i prezzi di listino

