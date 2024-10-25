La guerra con l’Iraq non era un gioco. In Kuwait stop al videogame Black Ops 6: c’è l’immagine di Saddam Hussein (Di venerdì 25 ottobre 2024) Saddam Hussein spaventa ancora il Kuwait. Anche se il suo volto è riprodotto in un videogioco. Nel piccolo Paese arabo, gli appassionati di Call of Duty – assieme alla serie concorrente Battlefield, lo “sparatutto” più famoso sulle varie piattaforme ludiche – non potranno giocare “Black Ops 6”, l’ultimo episodio della serie pubblicato da Activision-Microsoft. Le autorità del Kuwait, ad un giorno di distanza dal lancio ufficiale del prodotto, previsto domani su scala mondiale, hanno vietato la distribuzione. A chi avesse prenotato una copia, è stata garantita la restituzione della somma. Una motivazione ufficiale non c’è, ma la riproduzione all’interno della narrazione ludica, che richiama alla prima guerra del Golfo (2 agosto 1990 – 28 febbraio 1991), appare la spiegazione più immediata. Ilfattoquotidiano.it - La guerra con l’Iraq non era un gioco. In Kuwait stop al videogame Black Ops 6: c’è l’immagine di Saddam Hussein Leggi tutta la notizia su Ilfattoquotidiano.it (Di venerdì 25 ottobre 2024)spaventa ancora il. Anche se il suo volto è riprodotto in un video. Nel piccolo Paese arabo, gli appassionati di Call of Duty – assieme alla serie concorrente Battlefield, lo “sparatutto” più famoso sulle varie piattaforme ludiche – non potranno giocare “Ops 6”, l’ultimo episodio della serie pubblicato da Activision-Microsoft. Le autorità del, ad un giorno di distanza dal lancio ufficiale del prodotto, previsto domani su scala mondiale, hanno vietato la distribuzione. A chi avesse prenotato una copia, è stata garantita la restituzione della somma. Una motivazione ufficiale non c’è, ma la riproduzione all’interno della narrazione ludica, che richiama alla primadel Golfo (2 agosto 1990 – 28 febbraio 1991), appare la spiegazione più immediata.

