Ilfattoquotidiano.it - La guerra con l’Iraq non era un gioco. In Kuwait stop al videogame Black Ops 6: c’è l’immagine di Saddam Hussein
Hussein aim to consolidate League lead - Week 8 of the CFI Professional Football League kicks off on Friday with matches set to further change the standings, with three teams tied in points at the top.Title holder Hussein took over the lead ... (jordantimes.com)
Why is Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 banned in Kuwait? - Black Ops 6, the latest version of one of the most popular video games of all time, has been banned owing to political sensitivities in Kuwait. However, this is not the first time Call of Duty has ... (indianexpress.com)
This Middle East Nation Has More Tanks Than the United States - The Middle East has long recognized the importance of armored warfare, especially tanks. For a region that has been characterized by intermittent conflicts and military posturing, having the biggest ... (247wallst.com)
Desert Storm - Special Ops with the SAS - Alright, listen up! I’m sure you’ve heard the news by now, but Saddam Hussein over in Iraq has invaded Kuwait, and the US is leading a coalition to get them out. About 35 nations are getting involved, ... (msn.com)
