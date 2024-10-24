Vernice fresca sulle labbra, Astra Make-Up sblocca una nuova ossessione beauty e arriva “Lip Bondage” (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Il rossetto liquido per chi osa essere diverso; per chi abbraccia la propria unicità e la celebra con orgoglio; per chi crede in una bellezza alla massima magnitudo. Astra Make-up, beauty brand Italiano con 35 anni di expertise che parla il linguaggio del self-love offrendo prodotti dall’altissima performance,presenta Lip Bondage, il nuovo liquid lipstick dal finish vinilico nato per celebrare l’audacia, la seduzione e la tensione a un ideale di bellezza estrema e senza compromessi. Non solo un rossetto ma una dichiarazione: Lip Bondage è un lip lacquer ispirato al fascino del Bondage inteso come forma d’arte e strumento di liberazione attraverso un’esperienza straordinaria e gratificante. 361magazine.com - Vernice fresca sulle labbra, Astra Make-Up sblocca una nuova ossessione beauty e arriva “Lip Bondage” Leggi tutta la notizia su 361magazine.com (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Il rossetto liquido per chi osa essere diverso; per chi abbraccia la propria unicità e la celebra con orgoglio; per chi crede in una bellezza alla massima magnitudo.-up,brand Italiano con 35 anni di expertise che parla il linguaggio del self-love offrendo prodotti dall’altissima performance,presenta Lip, il nuovo liquid lipstick dal finish vinilico nato per celebrare l’audacia, la seduzione e la tensione a un ideale di bellezza estrema e senza compromessi. Non solo un rossetto ma una dichiarazione: Lipè un lip lacquer ispirato al fascino delinteso come forma d’arte e strumento di liberazione attraverso un’esperienza straordinaria e gratificante.

