Black Ops 6: Activision fa sul serio ed aggiorna il suo Anti-Cheater (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Dopo i nuovi dettagli su Call of Duty Black Ops 6 in vista del lancio, Activision ha annunciato di aver aggiornato l'Anti-cheat RICOCHET, per contrastare quanto possibile i Cheater all'interno del gioco, garantendo ai giocatori la migliore esperienza possibile, attraverso l'utilizzo dell'intelligenza artificiale e del machine learning. L'Anti-Cheat di Black Ops 6 si aggiorna L'Anti-Cheat in questione ha sospeso ben 12 mila account prima che questi potessero accedere al gioco, proteggendo i giocatori da eventuali scorrettezze. Il nuovo aggiornamento del software si focalizza su dei punti principali, che vi riportiamo a seguire.

