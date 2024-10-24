Gamerbrain.net - Black Ops 6: Activision fa sul serio ed aggiorna il suo Anti-Cheater
Call of Duty : Black Ops 6 e la polemica del “Pay to hear” - i fan sono furiosi con Activision - In sostanza secondo numeroso fan, Activision avrebbe acconsentito all’inserimento di una sorta di meccanica “pay to win” all’interno di Black Ops 6, svantaggiando i giocatori che non acquistano questo sistemo audio potenziato. Nello specifico si tratta di un sistema audio di Embody, chiamato Immerse Spatial Audio e che dovrebbe consentire agli utenti che lo possiedono di “aumentare la precisione direzionale dei suoni riprodotti nel mondo di gioco”. (Game-experience.it)
Microsoft pushes for gaming supremacy with 'Call of Duty' release - Microsoft's ambition to become the 'Netflix of video games' faces a huge test this week with the release of 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6' on Friday. (manilatimes.net)
Kuwait bans ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6' video game, likely over it featuring Saddam Hussein in 1990s - Black Ops 6,” which features the late Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein and is set in part in the 1990s Gulf War. Kuwait has not publicly acknowledged banning the game, which is a tentpole product for the ... (fbcnews.com.fj)
How to Play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Early Using the New Zealand Trick - Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available at midnight eastern time on October 25th in the United States if you don’t use this exploit/it doesn’t work for you. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available ... (comicbook.com)