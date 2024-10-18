Romatoday.it di 18 ott 2024

Justin Adams e Mauro Durante in concerto al CrossRoads Live Club

Justin Adams e Mauro Durante in concerto al CrossRoads Live Club (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) Justin Adams e Mauro Durante insieme in un tour che coinvolgerà tutta l’Europa, per presentare il loro ultimo album “Sweet Release”. Faranno tappa anche a Roma, il 5 dicembre 2024 al CrossRoads Live Club di Roma.Justin Adams, chitarrista, produttore e compositore, è stato un collaboratore
