Dal vertice di Dubai a quello di Baku, la Cop29 sul clima resta una farsa (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) Mentre il mondo si prepara all'ennesima conferenza sul clima, la Cop29 in Azerbaigian, viene da chiedersi: a che serve? L'inchiostro della COP28 di Dubai è appena asciugato e già le sue promesse si sgretolano come castelli di sabbia. L'Agenzia Internazionale per le Energie Rinnovabili (IRENA) ha appena pubblicato un rapporto che suona come una sentenza di condanna per gli impegni presi alla COP28. Quei solenni giuramenti di triplicare la capacità di energia rinnovabile globale e raddoppiare l'efficienza energetica entro il 2030? Poco più che vuote parole, a quanto pare. Il rapporto che sgretola le promesse: dati impietosi sulle rinnovabili Il rapporto di IRENA non lascia scampo. I paesi sono sulla buona strada per raggiungere solo la metà della crescita necessaria nelle rinnovabili. Metà.

