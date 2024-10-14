Lanotiziagiornale.it - Dal vertice di Dubai a quello di Baku, la Cop29 sul clima resta una farsa
Funding uncertainty for climate-vulnerable countries may undermine a Cop29 agreement, says Ryan - Event’s critical issue ‘providing finance’ where African countries were being frozen out of private finance to help clean energy transition ... (irishtimes.com)
King Charles Cancels Important Upcoming Event After Announcing He Halted Chemotherapy - King Charles is dialing his busy diary back after reportedly pausing chemotherapy, and one of the engagements to sadly go is the Cop29 summit taking place in Azerbaijan this November.Knowing the King' ... (celebratingthesoaps.com)
Climate change finance could land at 'hundreds of billions', COP29 leaders say - Trillions of dollars are needed to help address the causes and impacts of climate change, but leaders of the upcoming COP29 United Nations climate summit in Azerbaijan say that "hundreds of billions" ... (msn.com)
