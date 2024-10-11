JPMorgan e Well Fargo, utili in calo ma conti migliori di previsioni (Di venerdì 11 ottobre 2024) Roma, 11 ott. (askanews) – JPMorgan Chase – la maggiore banca degli Stati Uniti – e Wells Fargo hanno riportato utili del terzo trimestre in calo e che, allo stesso tempo, hanno superato le aspettative di Wall Street: segno che l’economia sta procedendo mentre la Federal Reserve abbassa i tassi di interesse. “L’inflazione sta rallentando e l’economia statunitense rimane resiliente”, ha affermato il CEO di JPMorgan Jamie Dimon in un comunicato stampa. Il recente taglio dei tassi di interesse della Fed richiederà del tempo per farsi strada nel sistema bancario, ma l’attività di JPMorgan sta comunque procedendo a rilento, segno -osserva il Wall Street Journal – che l’economia si sta muovendo a un ritmo sano. Leggi tutta la notizia su Ildenaro.it (Di venerdì 11 ottobre 2024) Roma, 11 ott. (askanews) –Chase – la maggiore banca degli Stati Uniti – ehanno riportatodel terzo trimestre ine che, allo stesso tempo, hanno superato le aspettative di Wall Street: segno che l’economia sta procedendo mentre la Federal Reserve abbassa i tassi di interesse. “L’inflazione sta rallentando e l’economia statunitense rimane resiliente”, ha affermato il CEO diJamie Dimon in un comunicato stampa. Il recente taglio dei tassi di interesse della Fed richiederà del tempo per farsi strada nel sistema bancario, ma l’attività dista comunque procedendo a rilento, segno -osserva il Wall Street Journal – che l’economia si sta muovendo a un ritmo sano.

