Codice Magnum: dal cast al finale, tutte le curiosità sul film Non solo Terminator! La carriera di Arnold Schwarzenegger è costellata da numerosi lungometraggi d'azione che tra gli anni Ottanta e Novanta lo hanno reso un'icona assoluta di questo genere. Titoli come Yado, Commando, Predator, Atto di forza, Last Action Hero o L'eliminatore – Eraser, sono solo alcuni esempi a riguardo. Un altro titolo da aggiungere a questo elenco è Codice Magnum, diretto nel 1986 da John Irvin, regista di cui Schwarzenegger si disse estremamente soddisfatto, ritenendosi un attore migliore dopo aver lavorato con lui. Durante la produzione e le riprese il film doveva chiamarsi Triple Identity (Tripla Identità) – un riferimento al fatto che il personaggio di Schwarzenegger passa dall'essere agente dell'FBI, a poliziotto locale e poi ad agente sotto copertura.

