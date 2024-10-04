Zendaya: "Non ho più visto Dancing with the Stars da quando ho partecipato" (Di venerdì 4 ottobre 2024) Parlando delle sue esperienze precedenti, Zendaya ha spiegato perché non ha più visto lo show Dancing with the Stars dopo la sua partecipazione. Zendaya ha ricordato l'esperienza vissuta nel 2013 nello show Dancing with the Stars, spiegando perché non ha più guardato la trasmissione televisiva. La star di Challengers e Spider-Man era in gara insieme a Valentin Chmerkovskiy e si era posizionata al secondo posto, rimanendo alle spalle di Kellie Pickler in compagnia di Derek Hough. Le spiegazioni dell'attrice Rispondendo alle domande del podcast The Awardist, Zendaya ha dichiarato: "Non ho più visto Dancing with the Stars da quando sono stata una concorrente". La giovane stella del cinema ha voluto precisare: "Non guardavo realmente lo show prima di essere coinvolta. Non penso facessiLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
