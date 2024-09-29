Food and Travel Awards 2024 | spettacolo al Forte Village Resort

Leggi tutta la notizia su danielebartocciblog

(Di domenica 29 settembre 2024) Cresce l’attesa per l’evento ‘and’. L’evento è in programma in data 10 ottobre (San Daniele – Santo del Giorno) a partire dalle ore 18:30 nella bellissima sala Cristalli del, a Santa Margherita di Pula. Stiamo parlando di uno dei litorali più suggestivi e visitati della Sardegna meridionale, a poche decine di km dalla città di Cagliari. Durante la cerimonia di gala targata ‘and’ verranno svelati i vincitori della 7^ edizione dell’illustre manifestazione. La conduzione sarà affidata alla bravissima deus ex machina Pamela Raeli, affiancata da Filippo Polidori e Fabrizio Imas (direttore responsabile magazineand). I riconoscimenti assegnati andranno a premiare le eccellenze in settori come ospitalità, turismo,e imprenditoria.