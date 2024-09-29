Bron Breakker:”Condividere il ring con The Undertaker è stato un momento surreale” (Di domenica 29 settembre 2024) Bron Breakker ha recentemente parlato di un’esperienza monumentale nella sua carriera in WWE: Condividere il ring con nientemeno che The Undertaker. Nell’episodio di NXT del 10 ottobre 2023, il leggendario Undertaker è apparso a sorpresa e ha eseguito una chokeslam su Breakker, creando un ricordo indelebile per la giovane stella della WWE. Ora membro del main roster, Breakker ha avuto un breve regno come WWE Intercontinental Champion prima di perdere il titolo contro Jey Uso nell’episodio di WWE Raw del 23 settembre. Nonostante gli alti e bassi della sua carriera, Breakker rimane profondamente grato per il suo incontro indimenticabile con il Deadman. Ospite a “WKDQ 99.5”, Breakker ha riflettuto sui preziosi consigli e sulla guida ricevuti da The Undertaker quella sera.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©
- Top WWE star says he had a long conversation with The Undertaker after he attacked him during a show - The Undertaker made a surprise return to WWE on the October 10, 2023 episode of NXT and attacked Bron Breakker. - sportskeeda
- Will Ospreay Praises Anna Jay, Beast Mortos On Hey! (EW), Nigel McGuinness Note, More - Anna Jay defeated Robyn Renegade last night on AEW Rampage in her first AEW match in almost three months. AEW International Champion Will Ospreay praised Anna’s progress, who had been away on an ... - ewrestlingnews
- CM Punk Wants To Face Damian Priest, Bron Breakker Praises The Undertaker - WWE Superstar CM Punk discussed the current state of the WWE roster, a potential match with Damian Priest, and other topics. - ewrestlingnews
- Bron Breakker: Undertaker Gave Me A Lot Of Great Advice After NXT Appearance, It Was A Night I'll Never Forget - The Undertaker appeared on the October 10th, 2023, episode of NXT and chokeslammed Bron Breakker. Breakker has since moved to the main roster, and he had a brief run with the WWE Intercontinental ... - fightful
Video Bron BreakkerVideo Bron Breakker