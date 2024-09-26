Katy Perry: “Tutte le artiste donne dovrebbero dire grazie e Madonna” (Di giovedì 26 settembre 2024) Katy Perry elogia Madonna: l’artista ha sviscerato il rapporto con la regina del pop, risalente al 2007 quando pubblicava Ur So Gay, hit supportata dalla Ciccone. Katy Perry, le parole su Madonna Nel corso di un’intervista realizzata nel programma australiano The Project, sulla sua amicizia con Madonna, ha raccontato:”È stata molto gentile cone me, è bastato un minuto perchè mi stava mettendo alla prova e dopo è diventata carinissima nei miei confrontiLei fa le sue cose alla Madonna. Mi invitava ad una festa dove abbiamo fatto uno shooting che è stato meraviglioso. È la migliore”. La Perry ha parlato della nascita del suo rapporto con Madonna datata 2007, quando la sua hit Ur So Gay imperversava nelle radio e portava al grande successo l’artista. La voce di Frozen ha dato pieno supporto al brano che ha lanciato la carriera globale di Katy.Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazineNotizie su altre fonti
