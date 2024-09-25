The Boys: Daveed Diggs si unisce alla quinta (e ultima) stagione della serie (Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) Daveed Diggs è entrato ufficialmente come personaggio fisso nella quinta stagione di The Boys. I dettagli riguardanti il ??suo personaggio sono ancora segreti. Basato sul fumetto best-seller del New York Times di Garth Ennis e Darick Robertson, lo show sovverte il genere dei supereroi, immaginando un presente in cui degli improbabili Avengers, controllati dalla senza scrupoli corporazione Vought, pretendono di difendere “verità e giustizia” mentre commettono segretamente atti efferati. Lo showrunner e produttore esecutivo Eric Kripke ha recentemente anticipato a Deadline che i fan potrebbero dire addio a molti personaggi della serie, nella quinta e ultima stagione: Non c’è garanzia su chi sopravvivrà perché non dobbiamo tenerli per un’altra stagione, quindi possono succedere cose davvero scioccanti e sconvolgenti in ogni momento.Leggi tutta la notizia su screenworldNotizie su altre fonti
- The Boys looks to Thomas Jefferson and crabs for its latest season 5 cast addition - The boys has added Daveed diggs to the cast of its fifth and final season, though it's staying quiet on what the role is just yet. vg247
- Daveed Diggs now part of The Boys season 5 - The makers of The boys announced earlier this year that the series would end with its fifth season. In the latest development, the makers have cast Daveed diggs as a "series regular" actor. He joins ... msn
- Jung Hai-In Says Working With 'Star' Son Ye-Jin Was 'Intimidating' In Something In The Rain - In is currently sen in the ongoing K-drama on Netflix, Love Next Door alongside Jung So-Min. In a recent interview, the actor looked back at his previous hit show Something in the Rain opposite Son Ye ... timesnownews
Video The BoysVideo The Boys