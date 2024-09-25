An Everyday Story debutta su Steam (Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) Cactus Production è entusiasta di annunciare che An Everyday Story è ora disponibile su Steam! An Everyday Story offre un’esperienza emozionale che ci ricorda tutte le piccole, grandi cose che abbiamo nella nostra vita, eppure non riusciamo a vedere. La fragilità della natura umana e la nostra tendenza a dimenticare ciò che ci rende felici. “Abbiamo messo il cuore in questo progetto negli ultimi anni e speriamo che apprezziate le storie quotidiane tanto quanto noi.” Roberto Vergine & Alessio Oliva – Cactus Production An Everyday Story racconta la vita e i ricordi di un uomo italo-americano. Avrete l’opportunità di vivere e rivivere questi ricordi attraverso tre piccoli oggetti che ha custodito con cura per tutta la vita.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
