Thunderbolts* – Scarlett Johansson torna nel MCU in un ruolo diverso (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Il teaser trailer di Marvel’s Thunderbolts* è stato pubblicato e rivela che Scarlett Johansson tornerà nel Marvel Cinematic Universe in un modo molto inaspettato. Infatti, gli elenchi del cast e della troupe di Thunderbolts* hanno rivelato che la Johansson fa parte del film come produttore esecutivo! Questo ha senso, dato che la Johansson è stata produttrice esecutiva di Marvel’s Black Widow (2021), uno dei numerosi progetti del MCU che sono stati riuniti per questo film corale Thunderbolts, e il fatto che la Johansson sia tornata come produttrice esecutiva di Thunderbolts, che continuerà le storie dei personaggi chiave della Vedova Nera, è una traccia. Come Variety ha condiviso nella sua sinossi di Thunderbolts*: Basato sull’omonima serie a fumetti di Kurt Busiek, “Thunderbolts*” è diretto da Jake Schreier e prodotto da Kevin Feige.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
