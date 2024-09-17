Highlights e gol Milan-Liverpool 1-3: Champions League 2024/2025 (VIDEO) (Di martedì 17 settembre 2024) Il VIDEO con gli Highlights e i gol di Milan-Liverpool 1-3, match valido per la prima giornata della nuova Champions League 2024/2025. In un San Siro insolitamente non riempito del tutto, i rossoneri la sbloccano grazie al diagonale vincente dell’ormai solito Pulisic, poi però due errori in serie su corner e c’è il ribaltone con i difensori dei Reds, Konate e Van Dijk. Infine, il tris di Diogo Jota fa calare il sipario su una brutta partita dei rossoneri in cui c’è anche l’infortunio di Maignan che con tutta probabilità salterà un altro derby. Di seguito ecco le immagini salienti della sfida. LE PAGELLE GLI Highlights DI Milan-Liverpool 1-3 https://ffedge.streamff.com/uploads/cc628580.mp4 https://ffedge.streamff.com/uploads/61b66506.mp4 https://ffedge.streamff.com/uploads/fa053eff.mp4 https://ffedge.streamff.com/uploads/dde8edec.Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
