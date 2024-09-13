Lo Hobbit | la Trilogy Steelbook 4K Ultra-HD 6 Blu-Ray dei film di Peter Jackson è in offerta su Amazon

Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

(Di venerdì 13 settembre 2024) Sui fan della trilogia cinematografica di Lo, possono attualmente trovare la(4K-HD) (6 Blu-Ray) in sconto, grazie a un'a tempo. Lodi J.R.R. Tolkien è un'opera fondamentale della letteratura fantasy, pubblicata nel 1937. Il racconto ha un ruolo cruciale nello sviluppo del genere, presentando un mondo ricco di mitologia, creature fantastiche e temi di avventura e crescita personale. Il romanzo è da sempre apprezzato per il suo tono fiabesco e la narrazione accessibile, oltre che per l'ambientazione della Terra di Mezzo, che diventerà centrale nelle opere successive di Tolkien. La trilogia cinematografica de Lo, diretta da, invece, ha ricevuto un'accoglienza più mista rispetto aide Il Signore degli Anelli. Se da un lato è stata