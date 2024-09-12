SDAIA and ICESCO Launch Riyadh Charter for AI in the Islamic World (Di giovedì 12 settembre 2024) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA), in cooperation with the Saudi National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, Launched the Riyadh Charter for AI in the Islamic World to prepare a comprehensive framework for developing AI technologies in line with Islamic values and principles, promoting sustainable development, and increasing international cooperation. The Launch took place during a session entitled 'Strategic Governance of AI between Legislation and Ethics – ICESCO,' during the third edition of the Global AI Summit (GAIN). Participants of the session included His Excellency Dr. Salem bin Mohammed Al-Malik, Director General of ICESCO; His Excellency Dr.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA), in cooperation with the Saudi National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, Launched the Riyadh Charter for AI in the Islamic World to prepare a comprehensive framework for developing AI technologies in line with Islamic values and principles, promoting sustainable development, and increasing international cooperation. The Launch took place during a session entitled 'Strategic Governance of AI between Legislation and Ethics – ICESCO,' during the third edition of the Global AI Summit (GAIN). Participants of the session included His Excellency Dr. Salem bin Mohammed Al-Malik, Director General of ICESCO; His Excellency Dr.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- SDAIA and ICESCO Launch Riyadh Charter for AI in the Islamic World - RIYADH, saudi Arabia, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and the saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA), in cooperation with the ... adnkronos
- ISESCO announces launch of Riyadh Charter on ethics of artificial intelligence in Islamic World - The islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and the saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) launched Wednesday the Riyadh ... gulf-times
- Global Dialogue on AI-Led Innovation, Governance, and Impact on Humanity Continues on Day 2 of GAIN Summit 2024 - Day two of the Global AI Summit (GAIN) continued to address themes on AI-led innovation, governance, policymaking, and the impact of the technology on humanity. adnkronos
Video SDAIA andVideo SDAIA and