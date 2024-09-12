Guida TV Sky Cinema e NOW: Upgrade, Giovedi 12 Settembre 2024 (Di giovedì 12 settembre 2024) Giovedi 12 Settembre sui canali Cinema per i clienti Sky (e in streaming su NOW) ti attende una selezione variegata di film, adatti a soddisfare ogni tipo di spettatore.Su Sky Cinema Uno HD alle 21:15 (canale 301), viene trasmesso Upgrade, un film di fantascienza con Logan Marshall-Green. La trama segue la vita di Grey, un uomo rimasto paralizzato dopo un'aggressione in cui ha perso anche la moglie. Per vendicarsi, Grey accetta di farsi impiantare un chip sperimentale che gli permetterà di muoversi e compiere la sua missione di giustizia. Un action futuristico che riflette sui confini tra uomo e macchina. Su Sky Cinema Due HD alle 21:15 (canale 302), troviamo Il capitale umano, diretto da Paolo Virzì, con Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Fabrizio Bentivoglio e Valeria Golino.Leggi tutta la notizia su digital-newsNotizie su altre fonti
- Best 5 Budget Soundbars for a Theater-like Experience at Home - Enhance your home audio now with this list of the best affordable soundbars available today. Save, save, and save more on your cash back when you shop on Amazon right now! The best thing about these ... zeenews.india
- Should You Upgrade to the iPhone 16 - The release of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models has generated significant buzz in the tech world, with Apple promising notable advancements in ... geeky-gadgets
- Alamo Drafthouse Dedicates Newly Renovated Brooklyn Theater to Spike Lee (EXCLUSIVE) - Alamo Drafthouse is dedicating its newly renovated downtown Brooklyn theater to Spike Lee. The director, who is synonymous with all things New York, will be honored on Sept. 12 with a ceremony and ... msn
Video Guida SkyVideo Guida Sky