SDAIA Launches Initiative to Advance Ethical AI Research and Applications
The Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) today launched a pioneering Initiative to Advance Ethical artificial intelligence Research and Applications. This major announcement was made on the sidelines of the third edition of the Global AI Summit, currently underway in Riyadh. Developed in partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the groundbreaking project determined to set a new standard in the global AI landscape, emphasizing the Kingdom's commitment to responsible innovation. The High-Level Ministerial Segment on AI Ethics and Governance will be organized at the Global AI Summit (GAIN) 2024. The program promotes the sharing of knowledge and best practices for integrating Ethical standards into the development of artificial intelligence.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
The Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) today launched a pioneering initiative to advance ethical artificial intelligence research and applications. This major announcement was made on the sidelines o
