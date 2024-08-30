AEW | Sembra che il Diamond Ring di MFJ sia davvero sparito andato perso a Londra

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di venerdì 30 agosto 2024) All In è passato agli archivi, ma permane ancora un mistero. Che fine a fatto ildi MJF? Andiamo con ordine. Poco prima del grande evento MJF aveva dichiarato sui social che il suo anello era stato rubato e aveva definito il Regno Unito un Paese senza “legge”. Poi nel corso dell’ultimo episodio di Dynamite, Daniel Garcia ha rivelato di aver venduto l’anello al banco dei pegni per potersi finanziare il viaggio a. Ecco quella che è parsa a tutti una storyline,basarsi su un fatto reale, ossia chel’anello è. Il mistero dell’anello Secondo quanto evidenziato da Bryan Alvarez del Wrestling Observer, ildi MJF è. Ora non è chiaro se sia stato rubato o semplicemente sia, sta di fatto che ilnon è nella disponibilità della AEW.