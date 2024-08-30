AEW: Sembra che il Diamond Ring di MFJ sia davvero sparito/andato perso a Londra (Di venerdì 30 agosto 2024) All In è passato agli archivi, ma permane ancora un mistero. Che fine a fatto il Diamond Ring di MJF? Andiamo con ordine. Poco prima del grande evento MJF aveva dichiarato sui social che il suo anello era stato rubato e aveva definito il Regno Unito un Paese senza “legge”. Poi nel corso dell’ultimo episodio di Dynamite, Daniel Garcia ha rivelato di aver venduto l’anello al banco dei pegni per potersi finanziare il viaggio a Londra. Ecco quella che è parsa a tutti una storyline, Sembra basarsi su un fatto reale, ossia che davvero l’anello è sparito. Il mistero dell’anello Secondo quanto evidenziato da Bryan Alvarez del Wrestling Observer, il Diamond Ring di MJF è davvero sparito. Ora non è chiaro se sia stato rubato o semplicemente sia andato perso, sta di fatto che il Diamond Ring non è nella disponibilità della AEW.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
- AEW: MJF è stato derubato, sparito il suo Diamond Ring - Questo prezioso anello rappresenta una parte significativa della sua carriera in AEW. Quale impatto avrà questa situazione su AEW All In? La notizia del furto del Dynamite Diamond Ring aggiunge un ulteriore elemento di imprevedibilità a un evento già carico di aspettative. Inoltre, ha criticato apertamente il Regno Unito e diversi wrestler internazionali. zonawrestling
- The Future of Engagement Rings: Hidden Halo Settings on the Rise - Trends in engagement rings are constantly evolving, and one of the most exciting shifts we’re seeing is the rise of hidden halo settings. These stunning designs have captured the hearts of many, ... southfloridareporter
- Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom confirm engagement - The news was confirmed by People magazine. Justin, 53, popped the question in Italy, where the couple have been at the Venice Film Festival to promote Justin's new film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The ... uk.news.yahoo
- Justin Theroux, 53, hits the red carpet with new fiancée, 30, as they confirm engagement - Theroux, 53, and Bloom, 30, both attended the 81st Venice International Film Festival on Wednesday to promote Theroux's new film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The couple, who have been ... msn
Video AEW SembraVideo AEW Sembra