PagBank posts record quarter with net income (Non-GAAP) of 542 million BRL (+31% y/y) (Di mercoledì 21 agosto 2024) - In acquiring, record TPV of 124 billion BRL, three times the industry's growth; in banking, record revenue of 434 million BRL, +41% higher than the same period in 2023 SÃO PAULO, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
PagBank (NYSE: PAGS), a complete digital bank in financial services and payments solution, announces its results for the second quarter of 2024 (2Q24). Among the key highlights of the period, the company recorded a record net income (Non-GAAP) of 542 million BRL (+31% y/y). Net income in a GAAP basis, also a record, was 504 million BRL(+31% y/y). After almost two years as CEO of PagBank, Alexandre Magnani celebrates the record numbers, the result of the strategy implemented and executed since the beginning of 2023: "We have nearly 32 million clients.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
PagBank (NYSE: PAGS), a complete digital bank in financial services and payments solution, announces its results for the second quarter of 2024 (2Q24). Among the key highlights of the period, the company recorded a record net income (Non-GAAP) of 542 million BRL (+31% y/y). Net income in a GAAP basis, also a record, was 504 million BRL(+31% y/y). After almost two years as CEO of PagBank, Alexandre Magnani celebrates the record numbers, the result of the strategy implemented and executed since the beginning of 2023: "We have nearly 32 million clients.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- PagBank tem lucro recorde de R$ 542 milhões no 2º trimestre - O pagbank (antigo PagSeguro) registrou recordes em linhas como lucro líquido ajustado, volume de pagamentos processados (TPV) e depósitos no segundo trimestre. O banco revisou seu “guidance” do ano pa ... valor.globo
- PagBank eleva projeções para 2024 após lucro recorde no 2º tri - O pagbank teve crescimento de 31% no lucro líquido recorrente do segundo trimestre na comparação com o mesmo período de 2023, para o patamar recorde de 542 milhões de reais, e elevou algumas de suas ... terra.br
- Petrobras (PETR4) pagará R$ 13,57 bilhões em dividendos e JCP: R$ 1,05 por ação - a primeira parcela, no valor de R$ 0,52660009 por ação ordinária e preferencial em circulação, será paga em 21 de novembro de 2024, sendo R$ 0,11384838 sob a forma de dividendos e R$ 0,41275171 sob a ... infomoney.br
Video PagBank postsVideo PagBank posts