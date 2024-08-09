Imane Khleif in finale per l' oro? La strana profezia delle scommesse | chi vince

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 9 agosto 2024) «Ora le critiche mi passano sopra la testa, non ci faccio più caso perché penso solo al match per il quale sono qui fin dall'inizio: desidero tantissimo quell'. Voglio offrire la vittoria al popolo algerino e a tutto il mondo arabo, che mi sostiene. Quell'sarebbe anche la migliore risposta a certe cose che ho sentito». Così parlòKhelif, la pugile algerina al centro del “caso cromosomi” (maschili) grazie al quale è rapidamente divenuta idolo dei progressisti di casa nostra, quelli per i quali la necessità di combattere alle Olimpiadi secondo regole rispettose al 100% dei generi sessuali deve sottostare all'ideologia dell'inclusività e alla liquidità del gender. Stasera Khelif (ore 22.51), 25 anni, torna sul ring per contendere la medaglia più preziosa (cat.