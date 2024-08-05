Leggi tutta la notizia su iltempo

(Di lunedì 5 agosto 2024) BERLIN, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/, a technology pioneer in clean energy, is set to launch the, a 700 W / 448 Wh solar generator across Europe on August 6th. This compact yetful generator allows users to stayed and cool amidheat waves during, road trips etc. Weighing6.7 kg and equipped with an integrated handle, theis an incredibly handysource fortents, campervans, cabins, and other outdoor situations. Despite its compact size, theboasts a robust 700 W inverter that can boost to 1,000 W inLifting mode, sufficient tomostappliances like fridges, coffee makers, lights, cameras, fans, and CPAP machines. The unit includes one AC outlet, one car port, one USB-A, and two Type-C (65 W) ports, ensuring compatibility with various equipment.