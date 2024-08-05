BLUETTI Releases New Portable Power Station AC50B Just in Time for Summer Holiday Camping (Di lunedì 5 agosto 2024) BERLIN, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
BLUETTI, a technology pioneer in clean energy, is set to launch the AC50B, a 700 W / 448 Wh solar generator across Europe on August 6th. This compact yet Powerful generator allows users to stay Powered and cool amid Summer heat waves during Camping, road trips etc. Weighing Just 6.7 kg and equipped with an integrated handle, the BLUETTI AC50B is an incredibly handy Power source for Camping tents, campervans, cabins, and other outdoor situations. Despite its compact size, the AC50B boasts a robust 700 W inverter that can boost to 1,000 W in PowerLifting mode, sufficient to Power most Camping appliances like fridges, coffee makers, lights, cameras, fans, and CPAP machines. The unit includes one AC outlet, one car port, one USB-A, and two Type-C (65 W) ports, ensuring compatibility with various equipment.Leggi tutta la notizia su iltempo
- BLUETTI lancia la nuova stazione di alimentazione portatile AC50B - Ciò offre una flessibilità e una convenienza ancora maggiori. Con un peso di soli 6,7 kg, è possibile imballare questa unità per una gita in montagna. Disponibilità e prezzi del generatore da campeggio BLUETTI AC50B La stazione di alimentazione portatile BLUETTI AC50B sarà disponibile a partire dal 6 agosto sul sito ufficiale BLUETTI IT sito ufficiale di BLUETTI e Amazon a un prezzo early bird di 329 euro. tuttotek
