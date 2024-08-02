CM Punk | Il contratto della WWE con Netflix ci porterà a essere visti da miliardi di persone in più

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di venerdì 2 agosto 2024) La WWE si prepara a trasferire RAW sua partire da 2025. Questo significa che RAW sarà trasmesso senza pubblicità e senza censura. CMha recentemente condiviso le suo opinioni su questo passaggioWWE a. In un’intervista con Jimmy Traina sul podcast SI Media,ha parlato delle conseguenze di questo cambiamento e delle possibilità di maggiore libertà creativa che potrebbero derivare dal trasferimento di RAW su. CMparla del cambiamento di WWE RAW sue delle possibilità di maggiore libertà creativa “Sento che stiamo spingendo oltre i limiti ora, e non voglio che leusinocome una stampella per dire la parola con la F. Penso che sia subito lì che tutti dicono, ‘Ci toccherà imprecare’. No. Se tutti imprecano, non significa niente. Se tutti lanciano l’uccello, non significa niente.