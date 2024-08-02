CM Punk: “Il contratto della WWE con Netflix ci porterà a essere visti da miliardi di persone in più” (Di venerdì 2 agosto 2024) La WWE si prepara a trasferire RAW su Netflix a partire da 2025. Questo significa che RAW sarà trasmesso senza pubblicità e senza censura. CM Punk ha recentemente condiviso le suo opinioni su questo passaggio della WWE a Netflix. In un’intervista con Jimmy Traina sul podcast SI Media, Punk ha parlato delle conseguenze di questo cambiamento e delle possibilità di maggiore libertà creativa che potrebbero derivare dal trasferimento di RAW su Netflix. CM Punk parla del cambiamento di WWE RAW su Netflix e delle possibilità di maggiore libertà creativa “Sento che stiamo spingendo oltre i limiti ora, e non voglio che le persone usino Netflix come una stampella per dire la parola con la F. Penso che sia subito lì che tutti dicono, ‘Ci toccherà imprecare’. No. Se tutti imprecano, non significa niente. Se tutti lanciano l’uccello, non significa niente.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
