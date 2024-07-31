Medicilon and Hengrui Pharma Deepen Strategic Collaboration to Support Innovation in ADCs, Small Nucleic Acids, and CGT Drugs (Di mercoledì 31 luglio 2024) BOSTON, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Recently, Shanghai Medicilon Inc. ("Medicilon") and Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. ("Hengrui Pharma") reached a Strategic Collaboration agreement. The cooperative efforts will focus on preclinical evaluation of new drug modalities, particularly ADCs, Small Nucleic Acids, and CGT (cell and gene therapy) Drugs. The goal of this partnership is to advance the Innovation of the Chinese Pharmaceutical industry to compete on an international level. The elevated commitment to Collaboration between Medicilon and Hengrui Pharma builds upon the solid foundation from years of experience and well-established trust. The organizations plan to integrate Medicilon's preclinical R&D expertise with Hengrui Pharma's innovative strategies and market influence.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
