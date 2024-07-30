NEURIM PHARMACEUTICALS RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON SLENYTO® (PEDIATRIC PROLONGED-RELEASE MELATONIN) FOR THE TREATMENT OF INSOMNIA IN CHILDREN WITH NEUROGENETIC DISORDERS (NGDs) (Di martedì 30 luglio 2024) TEL-AVIV, Israel, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
NEURIM PHARMACEUTICALS ("NEURIM") announces that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a POSITIVE OPINION, recommending an extension to the existing indication to include the TREATMENT of INSOMNIA in CHILDREN WITH NEUROGENETIC DISORDERS (NGDs). SLENYTO® is a child appropriate PROLONGED RELEASE MELATONIN formulation that was approved in the EU in 2018 for the TREATMENT of INSOMNIA in CHILDREN WITH autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and/ or Smith-Magenis Syndrome. SLENYTO® is the only authorised medication for INSOMNIA in these DISORDERS.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
