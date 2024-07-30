Fonte : liberoquotidiano di 30 lug 2024

NEURIM PHARMACEUTICALS RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON SLENYTO® PEDIATRIC PROLONGED-RELEASE MELATONIN FOR THE TREATMENT OF INSOMNIA IN CHILDREN WITH NEUROGENETIC DISORDERS NGDs

TEL-AVIV, Israel, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/

NEURIM PHARMACEUTICALS ("NEURIM") announces that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a POSITIVE OPINION, recommending an extension to the existing indication to include the TREATMENT of INSOMNIA in CHILDREN WITH NEUROGENETIC DISORDERS (NGDs).  SLENYTO® is a child appropriate PROLONGED RELEASE MELATONIN formulation that was approved in the EU in 2018 for the TREATMENT of INSOMNIA in CHILDREN WITH autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and/ or Smith-Magenis Syndrome. SLENYTO®  is the only authorised medication for INSOMNIA in these DISORDERS.
