WWE | Sami Zayn e Jey Uso tornano insieme nel Main Event di RAW

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di martedì 23 luglio 2024)e Jey Uso sono usciti vincitori daldella puntata di Raw di stanotte, battendo i campioni del mondo tag team WWE, Finn Balor e JD McDonagh in un match non valevole per i titoli. pic.twitter.com/PTKdA6b7JN— Cesaro Hot Tag (@CesaroHotTag) July 23, 2024 Il match si è concluso conche colpisce JD con il suo Helluva Kick per poi lanciarsi oltre la terza corda verso Finn Balor, lasciando Jey libero di finire McDonagh con il suo Uso Splash per la vittoria. I festeggiamenti però sono stati interrotti immediatamente da Bron Breakker, avversario dia Summerslam in un match con il titolo intercontinentale in palio, con una devastante Spear.