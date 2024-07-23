WWE: Sami Zayn e Jey Uso tornano insieme nel Main Event di RAW (Di martedì 23 luglio 2024) Sami Zayn e Jey Uso sono usciti vincitori dal Main Event della puntata di Raw di stanotte, battendo i campioni del mondo tag team WWE, Finn Balor e JD McDonagh in un match non valevole per i titoli. pic.twitter.com/PTKdA6b7JN— Cesaro Hot Tag (@CesaroHotTag) July 23, 2024 Il match si è concluso con Sami Zayn che colpisce JD con il suo Helluva Kick per poi lanciarsi oltre la terza corda verso Finn Balor, lasciando Jey libero di finire McDonagh con il suo Uso Splash per la vittoria. I festeggiamenti però sono stati interrotti immediatamente da Bron Breakker, avversario di Sami Zayn a Summerslam in un match con il titolo intercontinentale in palio, con una devastante Spear.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
- WWE RAW Results – Bron Breakker Beats Ilja Dragunov, Sonya Deville and Lyra Valkyria Face Off, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn Team Up - Bron Breakker and Ilja Dragunov kicked off RAW with a no.1 contender match for the IC title. Breakker was declared the winner after referee intervention. Women’s action saw Sonya Deville beat Lyra ... news18
- "It's over for you man" - Major WWE star sends a warning to Sami Zayn after his SummerSlam opponent is confirmed - Sami zayn received a warning from his current rival Bron Breakker after this week's episode of WWE RAW. The two stars will collide for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam. msn
- Matt Cardona Invites Bobby Lashley To GCW, Zayn/Uso Team Up, More - zayn and Uso teamed up to defeat the WWE World Tag Team Champions in a non-title match, the first time they had teamed up in a TV match since they were in The Bloodline. After the match, Bron Breakker ... ewrestlingnews
Video WWE SamiVideo WWE Sami