Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 3 luglio 2024) SHANGHAI, July 3,/PRNewswire/Recently, China announced that Australia and New Zealandbe included in the scope of unilateral visa free countries. This is another powerful measure taken by China to promote high-level opening up to overseas after implementing visa free entry policies for 12 countries twice in December last year and March this year. At present, 31 ports in 23 cities and 18 provinces in China have implemented a 72/144 hour visa free transit policy for personnel from 54 countries. As the largestin, FHC has actively responded to the new visa free entry policy and a series of supportive and open policies for domestic and overseas companies, providing assistance for international enterprises to successfully enter the Chinese market.