Nelson Mandela e le citazioni fasulle

Leggi tutta la notizia su butac

(Di lunedì 1 luglio 2024) C’è questo aneddoto, che ha come protagonistae che circola in svariate lingue da qualche anno sul web, ve la riportiamo in inglese e italiano: After I became president, I asked one day,some members of my close protection to stroll with me in the city, have lunch at one of its restaurants. We sat in one of the downtown restaurants and all of us asked for some sort of food After a while, the waiter brought us our requests, I noticed that there is someone sitting in front of my table waiting for food. I told then one of the soldiers: Go and ask that person to join us with his food and eat with us. The soldier went and asked the man so the man brought up his food and sat by my side as I asked and began to eat. His hands were trembling constantly until everyone had finished their food and the man went.