(Di lunedì 1 luglio 2024) Notizia fresca giunta in redazione:Town ha ingaggiato Omaridal Chelsea a titolo definitivo per una cifra record per il club, con anche Benche si unisce al West Ham., il cui costo si dice sia di 20 milioni di sterline, incluse le opzioni, ha firmato un contratto quadriennale con il club, dopo aver trascorso la scorsa stagione in prestito in Championship. Il giovane ha collezionato 50 presenze in tutte le competizioni per, segnando 11 gol e fornendo sei assist, aiutando la squadra ad assicurarsi la promozione in Premier League. Nel frattempo, lunedì i Tractor Boys hannoto anche la firma dicon un contratto di cinque anni a parametro zero. Secondo quanto riferito, il difensore ha rifiutato un nuovo contratto con il West Ham, scegliendo invece di andarsene quando il suo attuale contratto è scaduto alla fine di giugno.