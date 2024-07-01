L’Ipswich conferma gli acquisti di Hutchinson e Johnson (Di lunedì 1 luglio 2024) Notizia fresca giunta in redazione: L’Ipswich Town ha ingaggiato Omari Hutchinson dal Chelsea a titolo definitivo per una cifra record per il club, con anche Ben Johnson che si unisce al West Ham. Hutchinson, il cui costo si dice sia di 20 milioni di sterline, incluse le opzioni, ha firmato un contratto quadriennale con il club, dopo aver trascorso la scorsa stagione in prestito in Championship. Il giovane ha collezionato 50 presenze in tutte le competizioni per L’Ipswich, segnando 11 gol e fornendo sei assist, aiutando la squadra ad assicurarsi la promozione in Premier League. Nel frattempo, lunedì i Tractor Boys hanno confermato anche la firma di Johnson con un contratto di cinque anni a parametro zero. Secondo quanto riferito, il difensore ha rifiutato un nuovo contratto con il West Ham, scegliendo invece di andarsene quando il suo attuale contratto è scaduto alla fine di giugno.Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcioNotizie su altre fonti
