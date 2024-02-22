“Cuckoo Storm”, il disco di Marry Waterson & Adrian Crowley
“Cuckoo Storm”, il disco di Marry Waterson & Adrian Crowley (Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024) Una collaborazione eccezionale tra Marry Waterson – caposaldo della musica folk inglese – e Adrian Crowley – tra i talenti irlandesi più acclamati – per la prima volta insieme in ‘Cuckoo Storm’, un album distintivo e dalle liriche potenti in arrivo l’8 marzo, 11 tracce prodotte da Jim Barr (Portishead). La collaborazione arriva quasi dal nulla, se non fosse stato per un post sui social media che Crowley ha scritto durante una passeggiata a tarda notte in un tranquillo quartiere di Dublino. Colpito dal precedente album di Waterson, ha premuto invia senza in alcun modo sapere quale sarebbe stato il seguito. Attratta dalla sua voce e percependo uno spirito affine nei suoi testi poetici, Waterson ha risposto al post chiedendo se ...Leggi tutta la notizia su lopinionista
