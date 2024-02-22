“Cuckoo Storm”, il disco di Marry Waterson & Adrian Crowley

(Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024) Una collaborazione eccezionale tra– caposaldo della musica folk inglese – e– tra i talenti irlandesi più acclamati – per la prima volta insieme in ‘’, un album distintivo e dalle liriche potenti in arrivo l’8 marzo, 11 tracce prodotte da Jim Barr (Portishead). La collaborazione arriva quasi dal nulla, se non fosse stato per un post sui social media cheha scritto durante una passeggiata a tarda notte in un tranquillo quartiere di Dublino. Colpito dal precedente album di, ha premuto invia senza in alcun modo sapere quale sarebbe stato il seguito. Attratta dalla sua voce e percependo uno spirito affine nei suoi testi poetici,ha risposto al post chiedendo se ...

