What Prince Harry Misses About Royal Life

What Prince Harry Misses About Royal Life (Di sabato 17 dicembre 2022) The Duke of Sussex said that even though he's nostalgic for the UK, he and his wife Meghan Markle “are exactly where we're supposed to be.”
Principe Harry, ecco cosa gli manca di più della vita da reale

The Duke of Sussex said that even though he's nostalgic for the UK, he and his wife Meghan Markle “are exactly where we're supposed to be.” ...

