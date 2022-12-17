Five Night’s at Freddy’s | Matthew Lillard nel cast del nuovo horror Blumhouse

Leggi su cinemaserietv

(Di sabato 17 dicembre 2022)atha aggiuntoe Josh Hutcherson al proprio. Il film sarà ilprodotto daProductions, e le riprese avranno inizio a febbraio a New Orleans.è noto per aver interpretato Scream e Scooby-Doo; Josh Hutcherson, invece, è diventato famoso grazie al suo ruolo nel franchise di Hunger Games. Come riportato da Deadline, Emma Tammi dirigerà il film basato sul popolare videogioco, mentre il Creature Shop di Jim Henson lavorerà al fianco dellaProductions per dare vita agli animatronics preferiti del gioco.Nights atsegue la storia di una guardia di sicurezza ...