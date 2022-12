AEW | Trent Seven non è stato ancora messo sotto contratto | ma potrebbe apparire anche in ROH

...United EmpireThe Great - O - Khan & Jeff Cobb & Roppongi ViceRocky Romero &Beretta Cash Wheeler e Dax Harwood hanno ancora una volta dimostrato di essere il miglior tag team in tutta l', ......Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (ROH Tag Team Champions) vs United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great O - Khan) (IWGP Tag Team Champions) vs Ropping Vice (Beretta & Rocky Romero) Dove e quando si svolgeràx ...Speaking during Saturday’s post-ROH Final Battle 2022 media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan commented on former WWE NXT UK Superstar Trent Seven appearing in the crowd during the show, as well as what ...As noted, former WWE "NXT" UK star Trent Seven appeared in the crowd during this Saturday's ROH Final Battle pay-per-view.During the post-Final Battle media scrum, Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor ...