The Last of Us | il nostro commento al trailer | una tensione narrativa sorprendente

The Last
The Last of Us, il nostro commento al trailer: una tensione narrativa sorprendente (Di martedì 6 dicembre 2022) Il nuovo trailer della serie HBO ideata da Craig Mazin, ispirata all'omonimo videogioco, si addentra nella storia e nel background, rivelando una scrittura matura e fedele all'opera originale. The Last of Us, per chi ha familiarità con l'universo videoludico Sony, è un'esperienza indimenticabile che nel 2013 ha sconvolto tutti i giocatori: il terremoto narrativo provocato dall'opera di Naughty Dog ha avuto delle forti ripercussioni ed ancora oggi se ne sente l'eco. Un progetto totalizzante che parte da una scrittura sopraffina, perfetta nella costruzione del background - un mondo distrutto da un epidemia - e nella caratterizzazione dei due protagonisti, i sopravvissuti Joel ed Ellie, che si unisce ad un elemento ludico funzionale all'immersività. Ed ecco che questa intensa storia la sentiamo fortemente sulla nostra pelle, ma sarà lo …
