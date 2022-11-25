LIVE – Thompson Purcell-Mektic Pavic 6-73 7-5 6-4 | semifinale Finals Coppa Davis 2022 | RISULTATO in DIRETTA

Leggi su sportface

(Di venerdì 25 novembre 2022) Ile latestuale di, incontro valido per il doppio decisivo della primadelledi. Australia e Croazia hanno vinto il loro match di quarti con un sonoro 2-0, dunque senza dover chiamare in causa le coppie di doppio. Sfida che si preannuncia imperdibile, nonostante la scelta di lasciare fuori Ebden. I favori sono, reduci dalla finale persa alle Atpdi Torino. Sportface.it garantirà aggiornamenti in tempo reale non prima delle ore 16:00. Il contesto è il Palacio de Deportes Josè Maria Martin Carpena di Malaga (Spagna). La superficie, invece, è il cemento ...