Maytronics to introduce at Piscine Global 2022 the Dolphin LIBERTY™ line (Di lunedì 14 novembre 2022) The Dolphin LIBERTY™ line is the new generation of cordless robotic pool cleaning with revolutionary new technologies for increased efficiency and ease of use KIBBUTZ YIZREEL, Israel, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Maytronics (TASE: MTRN), the Global leader in robotic pool cleaners, will introduce its new cordless Dolphin LIBERTY™ line of robotic pool cleaners, as well as other revolutionary technologies at the upcoming Piscine Global show at Eurexpo Lyon, November 15-18, 2022, in Hall 4, stand 4C36 and 4C42. Product demonstrations at the Maytronics booth will run throughout the show. "With the new LIBERTY™ models we managed to bring ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Maytronics (TASE: MTRN), the Global leader in robotic pool cleaners, will introduce its new cordless Dolphin LIBERTY™ line of robotic pool cleaners, as well as other revolutionary technologies at the upcoming Piscine Global show at Eurexpo Lyon, November 15-18, 2022, in Hall 4, stand 4C36 and 4C42. Product demonstrations at the Maytronics booth will run throughout the show. "With the new LIBERTY™ models we managed to bring ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Maytronics to introduce at Piscine Global 2022 the Dolphin LIBERTYtm lineMaytronics , the global leader in robotic pool cleaners, will introduce its new cordless Dolphin LIBERTYtm line of robotic pool cleaners, as well as other revolutionary technologies at the upcoming ...
Maytronics to introduce at Piscine Global 2022 the Dolphin LIBERTY™ lineMaytronics (TASE: MTRN), the global leader in robotic pool cleaners, will introduce its new cordless Dolphin LIBERTY™ line of robotic ...
Maytronics introduceSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Maytronics introduce