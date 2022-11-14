NVIDIA lancia la GeForce RTX 4080Proscenic anticipa il Black Friday e rivela le nuove offerte Tiziano Ferro in lacrime : Da piccolo venivo sempre preso in giroMARCELL JACOBS ANNUNCIA LA DATA DEL DEBUTTO 2023L' incontro segreto di Francesco Totti e Ilary BlasiDragonflight - il 15 novembre il livestream della patch pre-espansioneIl Comune collabora con Cyclomedia per mappare MilanoArriva iotty Plus e la casa diventa sempre più smart AGGIORNAMENTO EA SPORTS FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 DISPONIBILEI MIXERS SONO I CAMPIONI ITALIANI DEL RED BULL CAMPUS CLUTCHUltime Blog

Maytronics to introduce at Piscine Global 2022 the Dolphin LIBERTY™ line

Maytronics to introduce at Piscine Global 2022 the Dolphin LIBERTY™ line (Di lunedì 14 novembre 2022) The Dolphin LIBERTY™ line is the new generation of cordless robotic pool cleaning with revolutionary new technologies for increased efficiency and ease of use KIBBUTZ YIZREEL, Israel, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Maytronics (TASE: MTRN), the Global leader in robotic pool cleaners, will introduce its new cordless Dolphin LIBERTY™ line of robotic pool cleaners, as well as other revolutionary technologies at the upcoming Piscine Global show at Eurexpo Lyon, November 15-18, 2022, in Hall 4, stand 4C36 and 4C42. Product demonstrations at the Maytronics booth will run throughout the show. "With the new LIBERTY™ models we managed to bring ...
