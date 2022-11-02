OLIMPIADI PARIGI 2024: C'E' BISOGNO DI 45.000 VOLONTARI, VUOI ...God of War Ragnarök: come i genitori possono immedesimarsi nel giocoApex Legends: Eclipse ora disponibile + trailer del Battle PassNeed for Speed Unbound - nuovi dettagli sulla Palace EditionFIFA 23 - gli aggiornamenti della Coppa del Mondo 2022 in arrivoNHL 23 vola insieme ai contenuti in-game dei Mighty Ducks di AdidasPer Marcell Jacobs e la staffetta azzurra arrivano brutte notizieLUCCA COMICS & GAMES - Il programma del 1 novembreYu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS: distribuite 77.7 miliardi di carteWRC GENERATIONS - NUOVA MODALITÀ CAMPIONATO IN ARRIVOUltime Blog

WORLD' S MOST INNOVATIVE ECONOMIC ZONE LAUNCHED IN RIYADH

WORLD MOST
WORLD'S MOST INNOVATIVE ECONOMIC ZONE LAUNCHED IN RIYADH (Di mercoledì 2 novembre 2022) The Special Integrated Logistics ZONE LAUNCHED on 31stOctober 2022 in RIYADH by HE the Minister of Transport & Logistics and the General Authority for Civil Aviation. RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Leaders from the global logistics industry are in RIYADH today to join Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) in celebrating the launch of the Special Integrated Logistics ZONE, a truly integrated special ECONOMIC ZONE. Scale of Saudi Market Spanning 3 million-square-meters, the Special Integrated Logistics ZONE is strategically located to serve billions of potential customers in easy reach across Africa, Asia and Europe and uses technology designed to streamline the movement of goods, including ...
