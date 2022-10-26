AEW: The Kingdom è vicino alla firma con la compagnia (Di mercoledì 26 ottobre 2022) Due settimane The Kingdom, la stable formata da Mike Bennett, Maria Kannellis e Matt Taven ha fatto il suo debutto in AEW. Sebbene nelle ultime ore si fosse diffusa la voce della firma di un contratto full-time da parte del gruppo, in realtà la firma non sarebbe ancora arrivata. Il gruppo aveva terminato da poco la sua esperienza a Impact Wrestling sotto il nome di Honor No More, appellativo scelto per ricordare il loro passato in AEW: dopo aver perso gli Impact World Tag Team Championships a Rhyno e Heath, il trio ha abbandonato la compagnia. La firma è vicina Come già scritto prima, la firma dei tre con la compagnia non è ancora arrivata ma a breve il loro accordo full time con l’AEW sarà ufficializzato. Questo potrebbe essere un bel colpo da parte di ...Leggi su zonawrestling
The Kingdom firmano un contratto di più anni con la AEW The Shield Of Wrestling
AEW’s Brody King Reveals The Greatest Costume Ever & His Exclusive Song Picks For ‘The Sound of Halloween’While adding songs to ‘The Sound of Halloween’ playlist, All Elite Wrestling star Brody King made a case for him being in the next Troma movie and shared what might be the best costume of all ...
Report: The Kingdom sign multi-year AEW contractsThe Kingdom's Matt Taven, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis-Bennett are now under multi-year AEW contracts according to a Fightful report on Wednesday. The trio, who debuted at the end of the Friday, ...
