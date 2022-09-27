Localized Hangzhou Expats Posted on Social Media Showcase Hangzhou' s Inclusiveness | Attractiveness

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 27 settembre 2022) -, China, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/", a series of videos depicting the lives of foreigners in, become a hot topic on a group ofaccounts ofMunicipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism. The compelling short videos, aiming to's, has garnered a large number of views on the Facebook, Instagram and YouTube platforms. Romanian entrepreneur Ileana Maier said living inis like living in the future. For Benjamin Saltzman, a teacher from Los Angeles,is the ...