SodaStream | The World' s Leading Sparkling Water Brand | Unveils a 360° Repositioning

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 15 settembre 2022) KFAR SABA, Israel, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/, the'sannounces a fullgoing live today. Following its digital transformation and consumer centric strategy launched three years ago, the company is tapping into its consumers' growing interest in design, innovation, mixology, and user-experience fields. As the trend of making freshat home continues to grow, and as consumers seek more approachable premium products, especially in the food and beverage sector1,is introducing a full top-to-bottom redesign of the company's symbol, color palette, websites, and is introducing a new tier of ...