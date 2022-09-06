Moldova - solution for the regional supply chain to showcase its investment offer at Moldova Business Week 2022

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 6 settembre 2022) CHISINAU,, Sept. 6,/PRNewswire/While responding to the unprecedented and immediate challenges posed by the war in Ukraine, the Republic ofis committed to address the development reform agenda to support the country's economic transformation. Recentlyhas been granted the EU candidate status, but its economic and logistical potential is still untapped. The country gained particular importance after theconflict heightened the need for Ukrainian exports and the flows of goods arriving there all the way from Asia. Despite the number of major economic changes,has shown maximum flexibility and ability to adapt to the new context and has implemented a series of receptive ...