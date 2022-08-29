CATL and ZEEKR sign five-year strategic cooperation agreement, first volume of Qilin batteries to power ZEEKR models (Di lunedì 29 agosto 2022) - NINGDE, China, Aug. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/
On August 27, CATL and ZEEKR jointly announced ZEEKR as the first car brand to be powered by mass-produced Qilin batteries. ZEEKR 009 will be the world's first car with Qilin inside, and ZEEKR 001 will be the world's first model equipped with Qilin batteries of 1,000 km range. The two companies have reached five-year strategic partnership, and based on deep cooperation, agreed to strengthen interaction of supply and demand so as to promote the technological advancement of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CATL signs five - year strategic cooperation agreement with SERES, supplies Qilin batteries for new AITO modelsHuawei, SERES and CATL are all committed to creating innovative technologies and high - quality products, and we will continue to innovate and bring the most powerful and cutting - edge technologies ...
