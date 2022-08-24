Metal: Hellsinger vince il “Most Wanted PC Game” alla GamescomFARMING SIMULATOR 22 AL GAMESCOM LA PLATINUM EDITIONTOWER OF FANTASY si allarga con l'imminente espansione VERASamsung presenta la lineup Odyssey a Gamescom 2022Costruisci il parco di divertimento con Park Beyond!Gotham Knights: lancio del gioco anticipatoAnnunciato alla Gamescom Dune: AwakeningBungie ci prepara all'espansione L'Eclissi con la Presentazione di ...l nuovo mouse da gaming Kone XP Air è disponibileGamescom 2022: tutte le novità di ASUS ROGUltime Blog

AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc Announces its Spinout and Series A Financing with Avego

AtomVie Global
AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc. Announces its Spinout and Series A Financing with Avego (Di mercoledì 24 agosto 2022) - HAMILTON, ON, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/

AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc. ("AtomVie") today announced the successful closing of its Series A Financing with Avego Management, LLC ("Avego"), a healthcare investment firm. AtomVie is a Global leading CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) for the development, manufacturing, and Global distribution of Radiopharmaceuticals and has received a Financing commitment of at least $40 million. AtomVie is a Spinout from the CPDC (Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization), and within CPDC, the CMO business unit, now ...
